Contract: Dusty May would get $100,000 for getting Owls back to Final Four
Dusty May has plenty of incentive to return to the Final Four.
The head coach of the Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team would be paid a $100,000 bonus for getting the Owls back to the Final Four, according to the terms of his new 10-year contract extension, obtained by WPTV ahead of the team's community celebration in Boca Raton.
Fresh off the school's first-ever Final Four appearance, May signed an amended contract earlier this month that will keep him at FAU through the end of the 2032-33 season.
Under the terms of the new deal, May will be paid $1.25 million through April 7, 2024. His salary will increase by 5% each subsequent year through the remainder of his contract.
May's new contract includes several incentives based on team performance. These include:
- $10,000 for receiving a National Invitational Tournament bid;
- $10,000 per win in the NIT;
- $15,000 for winning a conference regular-season title or being named conference coach of the year;
- $25,000 for receiving an NCAA tournament bid or winning the national coach of the year award;
- $30,000 for winning an NCAA tournament game;
- $50,000 for appearing in the Sweet 16;
- $75,000 for appearing in the Elite Eight;
- $100,000 for appearing in the Final Four;
- $150,000 for appearing in the national championship game;
- $250,000 for winning the national championship.
The Owls came close this year, coming up one-point shy of a national title game appearance after falling 72-71 to San Diego State on a buzzer-beater to end their season.
