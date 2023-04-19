Contract: Dusty May would get $100,000 for getting Owls back to Final Four

Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May reacts during the first half of a Final Four college basketball game against San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dusty May has plenty of incentive to return to the Final Four.

The head coach of the Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team would be paid a $100,000 bonus for getting the Owls back to the Final Four, according to the terms of his new 10-year contract extension, obtained by WPTV ahead of the team's community celebration in Boca Raton.

Fresh off the school's first-ever Final Four appearance, May signed an amended contract earlier this month that will keep him at FAU through the end of the 2032-33 season.

Under the terms of the new deal, May will be paid $1.25 million through April 7, 2024. His salary will increase by 5% each subsequent year through the remainder of his contract.

Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May yells during the first half of a Final Four game against San Diego State in the NCAA tournament Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston.

May's new contract includes several incentives based on team performance. These include:

  • $10,000 for receiving a National Invitational Tournament bid;
  • $10,000 per win in the NIT;
  • $15,000 for winning a conference regular-season title or being named conference coach of the year;
  • $25,000 for receiving an NCAA tournament bid or winning the national coach of the year award;
  • $30,000 for winning an NCAA tournament game;
  • $50,000 for appearing in the Sweet 16;
  • $75,000 for appearing in the Elite Eight;
  • $100,000 for appearing in the Final Four;
  • $150,000 for appearing in the national championship game;
  • $250,000 for winning the national championship.

The Owls came close this year, coming up one-point shy of a national title game appearance after falling 72-71 to San Diego State on a buzzer-beater to end their season.

