Future plans for Palm Beach International Raceway site uncertain

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The future of the land that used to be the Palm Beach International Raceway is still undecided.

There was a public hearing Wednesday morning in West Palm Beach where several racers spoke about what the raceway means to them.

Those representing the land's owners argued, the land would be better used as a warehouse complex.

Right now, the owners are looking to get approved for the land to be a logistics center so it can be sold to a developer.

The lawyers said under this new plan of warehouses, they could bring more than a thousand jobs to the region and four million dollars in taxes.

RELATED: Potential buyer of Palm Beach International Raceway withdraws permit application

"The property owners, after years of operating it as a racetrack that just failed to be viable long term for the site, went to the market to see what the options were," said Seth Behn, who is representing the property owner. "This land has an industrial usage zone so potential buyers have been interested in the site, want it for a warehouse, logistic use.”

Still, racers believe the raceway is part of the county’s DNA and a vital part of the economy.

“Right now, we have to drive two and a half hours to Orlando or Bradenton to race and that’s a burden on us as racers," said Jennifer Davis. "We’re spending our money somewhere else instead of here in Palm Beach County. The racetrack brought on tourism.”

The magistrate’s decision is schedule to come in two weeks.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Martin County deputy accused of shoplifting
Gas hard to find on Treasure Coast due to ‘panic buying,’ GasBuddy says
Landlord cuts off water, electricity in apparent effort to get renters to leave
Lake Worth Beach man sentenced to 25 years in prison in murder when he was 17
Grandmother, 77, shot while sitting on balcony in Delray Beach

Latest News

Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May reacts during the first half of a Final Four college...
Contract: Dusty May would get $100,000 for getting Owls back to Final Four
Sadie, the oldest dog at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control at the moment, needs a good...
Sadie, sweet older dog with cute bark, needs a good home
More than 500,000 gallons of fuel deployed to South Florida gas stations
Residents say flooding left more than $10K in damages to Lake Worth Beach homes