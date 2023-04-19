Future plans for Palm Beach International Raceway site uncertain

The future of the land that used to be the Palm Beach International Raceway is still undecided.

There was a public hearing Wednesday morning in West Palm Beach where several racers spoke about what the raceway means to them.

Those representing the land's owners argued, the land would be better used as a warehouse complex.

Right now, the owners are looking to get approved for the land to be a logistics center so it can be sold to a developer.

The lawyers said under this new plan of warehouses, they could bring more than a thousand jobs to the region and four million dollars in taxes.

"The property owners, after years of operating it as a racetrack that just failed to be viable long term for the site, went to the market to see what the options were," said Seth Behn, who is representing the property owner. "This land has an industrial usage zone so potential buyers have been interested in the site, want it for a warehouse, logistic use.”

Still, racers believe the raceway is part of the county’s DNA and a vital part of the economy.

“Right now, we have to drive two and a half hours to Orlando or Bradenton to race and that’s a burden on us as racers," said Jennifer Davis. "We’re spending our money somewhere else instead of here in Palm Beach County. The racetrack brought on tourism.”

The magistrate’s decision is schedule to come in two weeks.

