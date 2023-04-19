Gas hard to find on Treasure Coast due to 'panic buying,' GasBuddy says

The search for gas is affecting people on the Treasure Coast as well. According to GasBuddy, about one in five gas stations in Stuart, Fort Pierce and Vero Beach are now out of fuel.

Millie Merlin traveled from West Palm Beach hoping that the fourth gas station she stopped at in Martin County on Tuesday had gas.

“I've stopped at every exit and nobody has gas,” she said. “Out, out and out. Unbelievable. This is crazy.”

On the other side of the pump, Wesley Jafar was having trouble finding gas as well.

“I don’t know what I'm going to do,” he said. “It’s on E. Empty. And I've been waiting here like 30 minutes, probably.”

According to GasBuddy, about 20% of gas stations on the Treasure Coast are now out of fuel.

“Everyone’s out of gas,” Adam Straub said.

“I checked eight places," Jafar said. “Everything is out, here, across the street and down the street.”

And for some like father and son concrete masons, a lack of gas is a lack of work.

“We don’t get to the job and then we don’t get to pour the concrete," he said.

According to GasBuddy, the farther north drivers travel, the better chance they have of finding fuel. That’s because the Treasure Coast is closer to the port in Cape Canaveral, which has plenty of gas.

Also, the closer drivers are to the port, the less travel time for distributors and the quicker drivers will see fuel replenished.

“I'm wondering am I going get far enough north to get gas,” Merlin said.

Those who did find gas on the Treasure Coast are relieved.

“Pretty thankful,” one driver said.

Meanwhile, Merlin hopes she finds gas soon before her gas tank runs dry.



GasBuddy said the biggest issue on the Treasure Coast is actually panic buying that's causing the majority of the gas outages.

Anyalyst Dehaan said if people start conserving and stop buying gas, we could see supply resume to normal in just a few days.

