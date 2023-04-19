Gas supplies show signs of improving after days of problems

There finally might be signs Wednesday that the South Florida gas supply crisis is easing.

"They tell us more gas trucks are filling up to deliver to stations across South Florida," Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy.com said.

The website, driven by reports of drivers, showed the number of stations without gas trending down by Wednesday afternoon.

Port Everglades, which was inundated by flooding last week, urged patience and tweeted that nine of 12 terminals were now operating.

Tanker trucks were spotted making deliveries in Lake Worth Beach, and both truck drivers and gas station owners said the long delays to load up trucks have decreased significantly.

All of this happened as drivers seemed to be falling under the stress of trying to find gas.

"It's ridiculous everywhere you go," driver Barbara Biba said. "There's lines and people screaming, cursing at each other."

Gas Continues to Flow from Port Everglades



Gas Deliveries Update No. 6

4:50 p.m., April 19, 2023

The movement of trucks that transport gasoline and diesel increased at Port Everglades as 9 out of 12 gas terminals continue to pump out fuel for use in 12 southern Florida counties — Port Everglades (@PortEverglades) April 19, 2023

Helping the situation is 500,000 gallons of gas from the state of Florida being convoyed into the area.

"It's probably going to take a couple of days for people to get used to the situation where they no longer panic," De Haan said. "People will mostly have full tanks and the panic will subside and we'll start to see some improvement."

