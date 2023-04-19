JROTC aims to place more cardiac equipment on campus

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023
Forest Hill Community High School's Army JROTC has a new initiative called "1, 2, 3 Clear!"

The Foxtrot Fighters led by MSG Margarita Bonner are aiming to place more AEDs (cardiac defibrillators) on campus and throughout the community.

"AEDs are important and without them, the students and staff in schools are defenseless from heart attacks and strokes," Cadet Rafael Ordonez said. "There are more than 360,000 deaths in the U.S. every year from cardiac arrests and with your help we could cut that number down enough to leave a lasting effect on the generations to come."

To donate to the initiative, click here or margarita.bonner@palmbeachschools.org.

