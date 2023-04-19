More than 500,000 gallons of fuel deployed to South Florida gas stations

More than 500,000 gallons of fuel have been deployed to South Florida to offset the lack of gas availability at stations caused by last week's severe flooding at Port Everglades, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said Tuesday.

Nearly 58% of gas stations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties were without fuel as of Wednesday morning, according to the gas tracker from GasBuddy. In the West Palm Beach area, almost 33% of gas stations were without fuel.

Florida's emergency response team has been diverting fuel from Port Canaveral and Tampa since Friday as Port Everglades works to de-water fuel racks that were flooded from the historic rainfall in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding areas of Broward County.

Nine of the 12 gas terminals at Port Everglades were operational as of Wednesday morning.

Broward County officials said they anticipate delays at the gas pumps will decrease as fuel trucks continue to make deliveries at gas stations.

