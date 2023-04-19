More than 500,000 gallons of fuel deployed to South Florida gas stations

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More than 500,000 gallons of fuel have been deployed to South Florida to offset the lack of gas availability at stations caused by last week's severe flooding at Port Everglades, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said Tuesday.

Nearly 58% of gas stations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties were without fuel as of Wednesday morning, according to the gas tracker from GasBuddy. In the West Palm Beach area, almost 33% of gas stations were without fuel.

Florida's emergency response team has been diverting fuel from Port Canaveral and Tampa since Friday as Port Everglades works to de-water fuel racks that were flooded from the historic rainfall in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding areas of Broward County.

Nine of the 12 gas terminals at Port Everglades were operational as of Wednesday morning.

Broward County officials said they anticipate delays at the gas pumps will decrease as fuel trucks continue to make deliveries at gas stations.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Martin County deputy accused of shoplifting
Gas hard to find on Treasure Coast due to ‘panic buying,’ GasBuddy says
Landlord cuts off water, electricity in apparent effort to get renters to leave
Lake Worth Beach man sentenced to 25 years in prison in murder when he was 17
Grandmother, 77, shot while sitting on balcony in Delray Beach

Latest News

Sadie, the oldest dog at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control at the moment, needs a good...
Sadie, sweet older dog with cute bark, needs a good home
Residents say flooding left more than $10K in damages to Lake Worth Beach homes
Sadie, sweet older dog with cute bark, needs a good home
FILE - This Oct. 8, 2019 file photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York. Using...
Savings account wars: Apple ups the ante, paying 4 percent interest