Opportunity school in Belle Glade changing lives

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Palpable feelings of hope spread all throughout the halls of Crossroads Academy in Belle Glade.

"We're different from a lot of alternative schools," principal of 15 years at the school, Dr. Diane Howard, said. "We encourage them to inhale their future and exhale their past."

Dr. Howard said she leans heavily on her students and staff for ideas and to create a school robust with opportunity.

In her time as principal thus far, the school has added a chess club, mentoring program, yearbook club, leadership programs, debate team, relaxation room, and so much more.

At this point, there's a waiting list to get into Crossroads Academy, which is a grades 6-12 school.

While speaking with WPTV, students spoke of dreams to become a mechanical engineer, marine biologist, and the superintendent of the School District of Palm Beach County.

Dr. Howard described the "super power" of her staff as having the ability to sense if a student needs extra support and care just by the way they look and feel as they walk onto campus.

