Body of missing Navy sailor from Jupiter found in Illinois harbor

The body of a missing sailor from Jupiter has been found in a Chicago-area harbor.

Police in Waukegan, Illinois, said the body was found Wednesday night along the shores of Lake Michigan in Waukegan Harbor.

According to the Waukegan Police Department, the body and clothing match the description of U.S. Navy sailor Seamus Gray, who disappeared last month. The Lake County coroner later identified the body as Gray, NBC Chicago reported.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday morning.

Gray, whose family is from Jupiter, had been stationed in Illinois at Naval Station Great Lakes.

Authorities said Gray had last been seen on surveillance video leaving a bar called Ibiza in Waukegan at 1:35 a.m. March 18.

Surveillance video showed Gray leaving the bar wearing a pink shirt and pants.

Gray's mother said he was supposed to have returned to Florida to play Xbox with his little brother, but he never made it home.

