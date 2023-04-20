Boy, 16, arrested in shooting death of man found in vehicle near West Palm Beach

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a man inside a vehicle near West Palm Beach earlier this month, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

He is facing a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm and was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing. Prosecutors have 30 days to decide whether to charge a minor as an adult.

Shortly after 11 a.m. April 1, deputies were called to the 1500 block of Drexel Road. The area is east of Florida's Turnpike and south of Okeechobee Boulevard.

At the time, the motive and suspect information were not known, PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.

