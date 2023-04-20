FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 20, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Breezy conditions and more moisture will head our way from the Atlantic by Thursday.

This will help develop passing showers and even a few storms along an easterly breeze through Friday.

A cold front will swing through our area this weekend and models are showing that the front will pass through early Sunday morning.

Ahead of the front, we can expect showers and storms late in the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday.

Then sunny on Sunday and feeling less humid with slightly cooler temperatures behind the front.

A few storms are possible on Monday with rainy conditions on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.