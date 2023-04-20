Greenacres man arrested in death of man nearly decapitated

A Greenacres man is behind bars in the Palm Beach County and facing a first-degree murder charge of a man found nearly decapitated in a vehicle in Wellington.

Fortino Sanbray, 43, is being held on no bond after his arrest on Sunday, one day after the incident at Lake Worth Road and South Shore Boulevard. His next court appearance is 10:30 a.m. May 15.

At 8:07 p.m., PBSO received a 911 call about a white van acting erratically, including almost running other vehicles off the road and narrowly missing a guardrail multiple times.

Deputies found the vehicle in an attempted traffic stop in the area of 120th Avenue South and 50th Street.

The vehicle's driver, later identified as Sanbray, fled on foot and jumped a fence but was ultimately taken into custody, according to the arrest report. Deputies said they found a small knife on him with a red blood-like substance and spots on his clothing.

In the vehicle, there an unidentified Hispanic man with large sharp force lacerations to the neck with "near decapitation." He was pronounced dead by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Another man was in the back of the van.

Sanbray said he and the victim both rent rooms inside the same trailer. Sanbray became angry with the victim because he did not listen to instructions for the job they were doing, according to the arrest report. During the drive, the suspect became more agitated.

Sanbray, using pocket knife, struck the victim, who was intoxicated, in the back while at a red light at Lake Worth Road and State Road 7/441, according to the arrest report.

Because the victim was still alive a this point, Saul "sawed at his neck like a pig."

