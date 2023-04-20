Middle school coach accused of romantic relationship with student

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A middle school coach and pastor from Okeechobee has been arrested on suspicion of a romantic relationship with a student at the high school, the county's school district and sheriff's office said Thursday.

Donny Raney, 36, was arrested Wednesday and faces a charge of offenses against a student by an authority figure. Raney was booked into the Okeechobee County jail. He has since posted bond and has been released.

The sheriff's office said a detective received information on April 12 from a woman who said her daughter, a student at the high school, about concerns she was having a relationship with Raney.

The school district said on Friday it was contacted by a detective regarding inappropriate conduct between an individual who has served as a baseball and basketball coach from Yearling Middle School and an 18-year-old student.

"Mr. Raney has been removed from all coaching activities and contact with students," the school district said in a news release posted on Facebook. "The district has notified the Office of Professional Practices for further sanctions."

During an interview with Raney on Wednesday, the detective "asked him how he knew (redacted), to which he replied through chaplaincy and seeing her around the last year. He explained that he helps with chapel services during sports at the High School. He has never been her actual coach."

Raney is listed as a pastor at Okeechobee Missionary Baptist Church on its Facebook page.

The detective said he questioned Raney about the cellphone video, which was located on the phone, sent by him. Raney explained he had a physical relationship with her.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

More than 500,000 gallons of fuel deployed to South Florida gas stations
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Gas hard to find on Treasure Coast due to ‘panic buying,’ GasBuddy says
Landlord cuts off water, electricity in apparent effort to get renters to leave
Residents say flooding left more than $10K in damages to Lake Worth Beach homes

Latest News

DeSantis signs bill easing Florida's path for death penalty
It's a trip that’s five years in the making. And now, it looks like the Lincoln Park Academy...
Fort Pierce choir raising money to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York
Finding gas has been the first challenge for many drivers this week while paying for it has...
Gas prices increase amid South Florida distribution problems
Fans of the Florida Atlantic University Men’s basketball team packed the Mizner Park...
FAU community celebrates Owls basketball team