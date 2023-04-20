What was that 4:45 a.m. emergency alert test? Apparently, an accident

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
That emergency alert that likely woke up plenty of Floridians early Thursday was sent in error.

The predawn wake-up call came in the form of an emergency alert on residents' cellphones at 4:45 a.m. It read: "TEST – This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required."

It turns out the test alert was sent by mistake.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management apologized for the error, acknowledging in a Twitter post that a 4:45 a.m. wake-up call "isn't ideal."

It went on to say that emergency alerts are tested monthly "on a variety of platforms."

"This alert was supposed to be on TV, and not disturb anyone already sleeping," the post said.

Not only was it delivered to the wrong platform, but it apparently came five minutes too early.

According to the monthly EAS test schedule from the Florida Association of Broadcasters, the alerts alternate between 1:50 p.m. and 4:50 a.m. each month.

"We are taking the appropriate action to ensure this will never happen again and that only true emergencies are sent as alerts in the middle of the night," Florida emergency management officials added.

