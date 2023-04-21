Area near Mall of America closed due to possibly armed man

FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in...
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in Bloomington, Minn. An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening April 21, 2023, as authorities were negotiating with a man who is believed to have a gun.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening as authorities were negotiating with a man who is believed to have a gun.

Crisis negotiators are communicating with the suspect, who “has what is believed to be a firearm” and they are trying to negotiate his surrender, the Bloomington Police Department said on Twitter.

Roads near the mall were closed shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and officials have asked the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briny Breezes homeowners receive half-billion-dollar offer from developer
Adoptable dog Bruno ‘the love bug’ needs a good home
FPL preparing for hurricane season and urging Floridians to prepare too
Sadie, sweet older dog with cute bark, needs a good home
What was that 4:45 a.m. emergency alert test? Apparently, an accident

Latest News

FILE - The challenge to mifepristone is the first abortion controversy to reach the Supreme...
Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now
Fort Pierce woman, 86, receives help after storms damage her roof
FILE -Former land speed record holder Craig Breedlove reaches for his helmet prior to making...
Craig Breedlove, daring land-speed recordholder, dies at 86
Atlantic Community High student arrested after stun gun at school, district says