Atlantic Community High student arrested after stun gun at school, district says

A student at Atlantic Community High School has been arrested after school police said she brought a stun gun to school Wednesday.

Wilbernia Camilus, 18, of Delray Beach is facing a felony charge of possessing a weapon on school property. On Friday, she bonded out of Palm Beach County Jail.

On Wednesday afternoon, Assistant Principal Chelsea Williams brought Camilus to her office to have a bag searched by a police officer for the school district.

Camilus and several other students were in the restroom area and Williams reported she smelled smoke coming from there, according to the arrest report released Friday.

During a search of her book bag, a pink stun gun was found.

"I asked Camilus why she had a weapon," the officer said in the report. "Camillus stated she keeps the stun gun in her possession for her protection."

