Cajun Crawfish and Music Festival this weekend in Jupiter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Celebrating the culture of Louisiana with Cajun food, music, and everything Bourbon Street. It’s happening this weekend at the 5th Annual Cajun Crawfish and Music Festival in Jupiter at Abacoa Town Center.

There will be authentic Cajun food featuring a crawfish boil, jambalaya, gumbo, po'boys, Crawfish Monica, muffulettas, red beans and rice, beignets, and more.

Virginia Sinicki, co-host of the KVJ Show on 97.9 WRMF, who grew up in N’awlins, will emcee the event. And Jason Pennington, also co-host of the KVJ show, will have his band, The Snack Pack, performing as part of the live entertainment.

“It’s about having the best food straight from Louisiana. It is so authentic we got the whole Cajun team we pulled them out of the boyout and put pants on them,” Sinicki said.

WPTV's Jay Cashmere will be hosting a cooking demonstration on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. featuring his mom's Jambalaya recipe.

Organizers said, "We all got a little Cajun in our soul," while touting the festival.

Charities on site will be Maddie’s Fight Foundation and Little Smiles.

Entertainment Schedule

Festival Hours

  • Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 23 from 10 am. - 8 p.m.

