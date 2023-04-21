FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 21, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Isolated inland showers and storms are possible this Friday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front will swing through our area this weekend and models are showing that the front will pass through early Sunday morning.

Ahead of the front, we can expect a very warm and humid day with showers and storms late Saturday evening.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather, specifically in Indian River and Okeechobee counties. This means that isolated severe storms are possible late Saturday and through Saturday night for the areas under the marginal risk.

Then sunny on Sunday and feeling less humid with slightly cooler temperatures behind the front.

A few storms are possible on Monday with rainy conditions on Tuesday morning. More storms are possible mid-week.

