Get rid of unused medication on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Do you have any expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs around your home?

Attorney General Ashley Moody, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Lakeland Chief of Police Sammy Taylor, Jr. are encouraging Floridians to properly dispose of these medications on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

More than 200 drop-off sites will be opened around the state Saturday for Floridians to safely dispose of unwanted or unused prescription medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The initiative is part of the fight against the opioid crisis. Officials said expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs could fall into the wrong hands, fuel addiction and even result in an overdose death.

Last year, nearly 4,500 law enforcement officers participated in Florida, helping collect nearly 650,000 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs, officials said.

To find a drop-off location near you, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Briny Breezes homeowners receive half-billion-dollar offer from developer
Adoptable dog Bruno ‘the love bug’ needs a good home
FPL preparing for hurricane season and urging Floridians to prepare too
Sadie, sweet older dog with cute bark, needs a good home
What was that 4:45 a.m. emergency alert test? Apparently, an accident

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Wellington woman wins $1 million in Powerball from November
'Guy Ritchie's The Covenant' filled with plenty of action, tension
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison formanslaughter of girlfriend
South Florida students walk out to protest ‘authoritarian takeover’ of education