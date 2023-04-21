'Guy Ritchie's The Covenant' filled with plenty of action, tension

I couldn't help but wonder if the reason this movie's official title is "Guy Ritchie's The Covenant" is because either there was an ego issue with getting the name of the talented director behind such movies as "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels" and the "Sherlock Holmes" films solidly front-and-center or there was a fear that confused audiences would think this is a reboot of director Renny Harlin's 2006 horror film "The Covenant." Maybe it was a bit of both, although, personally, I think adding the director's name immediately raises the expectations for a quality experience.

First of all, this movie isn't a true story but is a reflection of the dangerous experiences of the troops who served in Afghanistan and particularly of what happened and is happening to the Afghans who served as interpreters to the armies who battled the Taliban. Director Ritchie co-wrote the script with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies ("Wrath of Man") after seeing a documentary about these translators. They created a story about two men from different worlds who wind up forming an incredible bond.

Jake Gyllenhaal ("Nightcrawlers" and "Brokeback Mountain") plays a U.S. Army sergeant named John Kinley who leads a small group of special forces soldiers tasked with finding and destroying Taliban bomb factories and storage sites. It's dangerous work as we quickly find out when an explosion kills one of his troops, as well as the unit's interpreter. He needs a replacement and chooses Ahmed, played by Iraqi-born Danish actor Dar Salim, who appeared in the first season of "Game of Thrones."

The two men are opposites: the American is more direct and at times volatile. The Afghan is quieter, more thoughtful and politically adapt. He will, however, speak up and stand up to his U.S. Army boss but is just as determined to get the job done. Both actors deliver superb performances, with Salim being especially nuanced.

Jake Gyllenhaal's U.S. Army Sgt. John Kinley shows a paper to Dar Salim's Ahmed in a scene from "Guy Ritchie's The Covenant."

When their mission goes horribly wrong, Ahmed steps up and embarks on a dangerous journey across the Afghan countryside to save the American's life. (By the way, the film was shot in Spain, which is a very believable double for Afghanistan.)

Ritchie keeps the tension cranked up with every checkpoint they pass through and with every encounter with civilians whose loyalties are unknown. Added into this high-stakes mix are glimpses of the Taliban leader who is determined to find the pair. One of the movie's best scenes takes place later in the film in a house where the interpreter is hiding. He receives a radio call that the Taliban are on the same street, closing in on the building. It's all shot from Ahmed's perspective from inside the building as he goes from room to room with the walkie-talkie, getting updates on his rapidly-approaching pursuers. It's all very suspenseful and effective.

The film struggles a bit when Gyllenhaal's character returns stateside and goes through a lengthy ordeal, complete with a raging, drunken montage, in order to help his friend back in Afghanistan. The movie's climax is slightly by-the-numbers predictable but does deliver a satisfying ending.

The end credits of "Guy Ritchie's The Covenant" do provide a reminder that there are still many Afghan interpreters who need help in getting out. Hopefully, this entertaining movie will help achieve that.

Rated R

4 stars out 5

Now in theaters



Scripps Only Content 2023