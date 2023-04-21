Invasive plants being removed at Phipps Ocean Park, officials say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The town of Palm Beach said they’re removing plants to make room for new ones. However, environmentalists and beach-lovers are worried native plants that make the beach structurally sound are being removed.

A man from Palm Beach County said a vital part of Phipps Ocean Park is being stripped bare.

He said seagrape plants, a native species, are being removed and it’s completely changing the landscape.

The town of Palm Beach, which houses the beach park, says they’re doing it to make room for new plants.

However, with hurricane season around the corner, there are concerns over what will happen if a storm comes through.

“[They’re] ripping it out by the roots,” said Lee Simons. “It was disastrous.”

Simons goes for a swim everyday at the beach. It has become his second home.

“I showed up yesterday to the sound of chainsaws and the Bobcat running across,” he said.

Simons told WPTV’s Victor Jorges the majority of the vegetation, including seagrape, has been wiped out from the south part of the park.

He said that vegetation is needed in the sand to hold the beach in place. It’s like his little piece of paradise is changing right in front of his eyes.

“This is a very unique and pristine beach,” Simons said. “We don’t have many of these left in South Florida. You have to go all the way to the Keys to find a little intimate setting like this."

The town of Palm Beach issued the following statement:

The Town of Palm Beach has begun the invasive plant removal along the dune at Phipps Ocean Park in advance of the Phipps Ocean Park Renovation. The plant material is being removed to make way for new native plants, which will complement the park's design. Only invasive plants are being removed. Crews will be completing this work through May.

Simons said he has seen crews removing native species. Now, he’s concerned over how long it’ll take to bring the shore and dunes back to what it was before.

He said not having the plants there can be dangerous when hurricane season storms around.

“The winds that come through here during hurricane season and even during a high windy day like yesterday… the wind starts coming through here and blows everything around,” he said. “And then a wave, a high wave, the waves have been coming up high lately due to the storms, it makes this area very, very vulnerable.”

Simons said he’s hopeful, but not optimistic about what’s going to happen to his sliver of heaven.

“In my 50 years, I don’t think I’ve seen something so devastating to a coastal area,” he said.

WPTV got in contact with the town’s public works department.

They said removing native species is not the intention, and that the removal of plants is part of a bigger project to redesign the park.

