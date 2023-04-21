Teenager dies weeks after welcome home parade following crash that left him paralyzed

Eli Griffin, a Georgia teenager who was left paralyzed after a crash, has died. (Source: WALB)
By WALB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REBECCA, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A Georgia teenager has died after a crash left him hospitalized for months and paralyzed.

WALB reports that Eli Griffin’s family shared the news online Thursday.

“Eli Griffin passed. He fought hard. He had a big impact on so many not just from his hometown or school but all over. Please pray for the family and friends,” the family wrote.

Griffin’s life was changed forever in August 2022 when he was involved in a serious crash after attending a football game.

The boy’s family said doctors gave him a 15% chance of survival that evening as the crash caused his skull to detach from his spine.

But Griffin did survive and continued to fight for his life as the community rallied around him.

Earlier this month, Griffin was able to leave the hospital after eight months and dozens of community members lined the street to welcome him home.

Residents held a parade and welcomed him to his new house that the community donated money and time to build.

Derek Pilkinton, Griffin’s guardian, said that day, “The prayers that our community poured out for him are 100 percent why he is where he is today.”

According to the family, their son overcame many challenges since the crash and never gave up on his fight.

“He told us with blinks that he wanted us to continue his care,” Pilkinton said.

Griffin’s family thanked the community for including him in their prayers and helping them throughout this difficult time.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briny Breezes homeowners receive half-billion-dollar offer from developer
Adoptable dog Bruno ‘the love bug’ needs a good home
FPL preparing for hurricane season and urging Floridians to prepare too
Sadie, sweet older dog with cute bark, needs a good home
What was that 4:45 a.m. emergency alert test? Apparently, an accident

Latest News

FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in...
Area near Mall of America closed due to possibly armed man
FILE - The challenge to mifepristone is the first abortion controversy to reach the Supreme...
Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now
Fort Pierce woman, 86, receives help after storms damage her roof
FILE -Former land speed record holder Craig Breedlove reaches for his helmet prior to making...
Craig Breedlove, daring land-speed recordholder, dies at 86
Atlantic Community High student arrested after stun gun at school, district says