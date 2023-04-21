Wellington woman wins $1 million in Powerball from November

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Wellington woman has won a $1 million prize from the Powerball Lottery drawing held on Nov. 7, 2022, the one in which there was a record $2.07 billion payout.

On Friday, the Florida Lottery announced that Jean Scalea, 44, claimed the prize at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, but her Powerball No. 6 did not match the winner.

The white balls were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the Powerball number was 10.

Powerball ticket for Jean Scalea, of Wellington, on Nov. 7, 2022.
Powerball ticket for Jean Scalea, of Wellington, on Nov. 7, 2022.

In that drawing, Edwin Castro, of California, won the U.S.-record $2.04 billion prize. The numbers were not released until the next morning because of technical difficulties.

A total of 11,206,807 players won prizes ranging from $4 to $2 Million!

Scalea purchased her ticket from Wellington Marathon at 2741 South State Road 7 in Wellington. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. Saturday with an estimated $20 million jackpot.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Briny Breezes homeowners receive half-billion-dollar offer from developer
Adoptable dog Bruno ‘the love bug’ needs a good home
FPL preparing for hurricane season and urging Floridians to prepare too
Sadie, sweet older dog with cute bark, needs a good home
What was that 4:45 a.m. emergency alert test? Apparently, an accident

Latest News

Woman wearing goggles, mask robs Port St. Lucie drugstore
Palm Beach students of TV and film receive $20,000 in scholarships, awards
Get rid of unused medication on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
'Guy Ritchie's The Covenant' filled with plenty of action, tension