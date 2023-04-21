West Palm Beach man faces first-degree murder charge in shooting of acquaintance

A 22-year-old West Palm Beach man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting of an acquaintance at a residence.

Tracyn Eugene Young is being in the Palm Beach County jail on no bond ordered Thursday. His next court date is at 10:30 a.m. May 19

He was arrested on Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Ninth Court near Australian Avenue on Sunday morning.

ShotSpotter detected gunshots in the area around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

One man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on the floor of the residence's kitchen.

At the time, police said it was not a random shooting.

In the arrest report, detectives were told by residents in the home that they were in their bedroom together when the heard several gunshots.

They identified Young as being in the house and he had been arguing with another man.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver BMW X2 SUV that was a rental. It was later found by police traveling east on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

Police later found the suspect at the residence.

Tracy described the suspect as "upset with him over money a mutual friend of theirs owed him."

