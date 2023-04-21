Woman wearing goggles, mask demands drugs in attempted robbery

A woman with a gun attempted to rob a Port St. Lucie drugstore Friday afternoon, demanding prescription drugs.

Port St. Lucie police said the attempted robbery occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. at Aster Discount Pharmacy on Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

According to a Facebook post by the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the woman entered the store and held an employee at gunpoint, demanding prescription pills.

Police said the woman had blonde hair and was wearing goggles, a mask and a white shirt. She was last seen running east on Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

A large police presence was seen in the area while officers searched for the woman.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police.

Scripps Only Content 2023