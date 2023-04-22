Event raises funds for woman on ventilator after Riviera Beach shooting

An event called Wear Orange to end Gun Violence took place on Saturday to raise money for a shooting victim on March 11 in Riviera Beach.

Lauren St. Fort, 27, was shot multiple times after spending time with friends and remains in St. Mary's Medical Center on a ventilator and paralyzed from the neck down. The shooter has not been identified.

The fundraiser took place at 2145 S. Military Trail in West Palm Beach.

The event included a car wash, haircuts, games, face painting and food and baked goods for donations.

Her sisters say she is fighting for her life and as long as she's fighting, they will fight for her.

The money raised will be used toward her medical expenses and long-term care.

Marie St. Fort said her sister's insurance is limited but her medical needs are extremely high and they have no sufficient place to provide the care she needs.

A GoFundMe page has been establish to assist with her expenses.

The shooting was reported at 1:17 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 36th Street.

Riviera Beach police said the shooting remains an active investigation.

