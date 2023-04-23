Businesses showcase people with autism at Gardens Green Market

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Six businesses led by people with autism were showcased Sunday at the Gardens Green Market to celebrate World Autism Month.

It’s part of Els for Autism’s commitment to celebrate and honor people with autism and their contributions to our community.

The organization’s executive director, Marlene Sotelo, told WPTV’s Victor Jorges about what this event means to the group.

“We want to celebrate that each person is unique and have their own skills to be able to share with the world,” she said. “Whether it’s making beautiful soaps, or a hat, apparel, artwork, or the beautiful products that our adults from Els for Autism creates, called Sea of Possibilities. It’s adults with autism that make this sea-inspired art. It’s a celebration of abilities and neurodiversity in the community.”

She said it’s crucial for the community to accept and celebrate people with disabilities, especially after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new rates, showing one in 36 children identified with autism.

Els for Autism Foundation was established in 2009 by pro golfer Ernie Els, Liezl Els, and Marvin R. Shanken. The Els' son, Ben, is impacted by autism spectrum disorder.

Located in Jupiter, the Els Center of Excellence is a 26-acre campus that is home to three separate nonprofit organizations: The Els for Autism Foundation, The Learning Center public charter school serving students ages 3–14 and The Learning Academpublic charter school serving students ages 14–21.

As part of the event, the City of Palm Beach presented Els for Autism with a proclamation to honor and celebrate the month. They also donated the six spaces for the vendors to sell their art.

If you'd like to participate as a vendor next year, reach out to info@elsforautism.org

