Fire department rescues ducks stuck in storm drain

St. Lucie County Fire District personnel came to the rescue of some ducks stuck in a storm drain Sunday morning.

A man walking behind Culver’s in Tradition heard some ducks in a storm drain. When he realized he couldn’t get them out, he called the fire department, the agency posted on Facebook.

The crew from Station 17 responded and quickly rescued the ducklings and safely reunited them with their mother in a nearby pond.

