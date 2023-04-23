Fire department rescues ducks stuck in storm drain

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
St. Lucie County Fire District personnel came to the rescue of some ducks stuck in a storm drain Sunday morning.

A man walking behind Culver’s in Tradition heard some ducks in a storm drain. When he realized he couldn’t get them out, he called the fire department, the agency posted on Facebook.

The crew from Station 17 responded and quickly rescued the ducklings and safely reunited them with their mother in a nearby pond.

