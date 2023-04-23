Woman, 21, faces burglary, larceny charges two days after animal abuse arrest

A 21-year-old West Palm Beach woman was back in Palm Beach County Jail on Saturday, less than two days after she was released on five felony counts of animal abuse at a dog training business in Loxahatchee.

Blessing Knighten was taken in the jail at 4:25 a.m. and is facing two felony charges of burglary of an unoccupied building unarmed and larceny — grand theft of less than $5,000. She made a court apperance Saturday morning and was released at 1:52 p.m. after posting total bonds of $8,000. Her next court date is 10:30 a.m. May 22.

The arrest report was not available.

On Thursday, Knighten was booked into the jail at 9:38 a.m. Thursday and bonded out at 2:59 p.m. No court date has been set in that case.

No other felony arrests are listed in the Palm Beach County clerk system for Knighten.

In the animal cruelty arrests, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control video received evidence from the owner that shows her apparently choking and kicking dogs.

Animal control received a complaint from Steve Cabral, the owner of Fine Line Family K-9 at 14914 77th Place, on March 18 about Knighten and another trainer who had left the state for Michigan. He subsequently supplied three videos involving a Belgian Malinos and a black German Shepherd.

Cabral fired her but Knighton said she was instructed to treat the dogs that way by her former employer.

She told investigators she had worked for Fine Line Family K-9 for two months.

In one video, Knighten is seen choking a dog for 15 to 20 seconds.

"He showed me a video of Blessing Knighten strangling a German shepherd on what Cabral called a bite box," according to the arrest report. "The dog’s front legs were off the ground. She then walks the dog around and the dog appears to be limping and in distress. She then hangs the dog back on the bite box. It struggles, and you can hear the dog yelp."

On April 5, Knighten accused Cabral of blackmail.

The investigator said in the arrest report: "She stated that if a dog bites, you hold the dog up by the leash and they had to do what was told or they would be fired. Ms. Knighten stated she had a problem with that and how he was treating the dogs.' Mr. Cabral told her that if she had a problem with that, he would show them the videos. She confirmed that there is a video. I asked if she used his methods and she said 'yes' in the beginning, because she was in a bad spot at that time."

She told authorities that typical training methods included “not feeding the dogs," "yanking crank stuff" and not buying food.

“The dogs were very, very skinny," she told the investigator.

In the preliminary conclusion, the investigator wrote: "Blessing Knighten abused two dogs repeatedly and defined it as training. This is a clear case of animal abuse causing mental and physical pain."

Scripps Only Content 2023