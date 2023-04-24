2 men sought after Fort Pierce gas station clerk attacked, robbed

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two men are being sought in Fort Pierce after an armed robbery at a gas station Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred just before 6 a.m. at a Sunoco gas station located at 3306 Orange Ave.

Police said two unidentified men entered the business, brandished a firearm, struck the clerk and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators said the crooks then fled westbound on foot.

According to police, the first robber was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, a black beanie, an orange shirt over the hooded sweatshirt, jeans, black slides and black socks.

The second thief was wearing a black shirt, dark shorts, one black and one orange sock, black-and-orange slides, a dark beanie, a gold chain and a rubber bracelet on each wrist.

Both men are considered to be armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached.

Anyone with information about this robbery is urged to contact Detective Evens Saintilien at 772-467-6778, 772-302-4796 or esaintilien@fppd.org.

Tipsters can also call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

'Guy Ritchie's The Covenant' filled with plenty of action, tension
Woman, 21, faces burglary, larceny charges two days after animal abuse arrest
Adoptable dog Bruno ‘the love bug’ needs a good home
Sadie, sweet older dog with cute bark, needs a good home
Port St. Lucie says mutual decision to scale back Treasure Coast PrideFest

Latest News

Suspect, 21, indicted after woman, 69, killed in Riviera Beach
Severe, erratic weather impacting Treasure Coast farmer
Woman accused of theft from dog trainer business where faces abuse charges
Florida lawmakers ready subpoenas for 2 medical groups