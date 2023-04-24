Disney starts 2nd round of layoffs across parks, ESPN

FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic...
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Jan. 9, 2019. With some workers across the U.S. threatening a walkout Tuesday, March 22, 2022, The Walt Disney Co. finds itself in a balancing act between the expectations of a diverse workforce and demands from an increasingly polarized, politicized marketplace. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Walt Disney Co. will be laying off several thousand employees this week, a second round of cuts that's part of a previously announced plan to eliminate 7,000 jobs this year.

The latest employee releases will take place Monday through Thursday, according to Disney officials. The company will have reached approximately 4,000 job cuts when factoring in both the first and second rounds of layoffs.

The job eliminations are taking place across various business segments, including entertainment, ESPN, parks, experiences and products. The cuts are also occurring in various locations, including Burbank, California, New York and Connecticut. The company previously said that it doesn't expect the job cuts to impact hourly frontline operations roles at its parks and resorts.

Disney anticipates a third round of job cuts starting before the beginning of the summer in order to hit the 7,000 eliminations target.

Disney CEO Bob Iger had announced in February that the company was going to cut about 7,000 jobs as part of an ambitious companywide cost-savings plan and "strategic reorganization." The job cuts amount to about 3% of the entertainment giant's global workforce.

Disney has said that the job reductions are part of a targeted $5.5 billion cost savings across the Burbank-based company.

Shares of Disney dipped slightly in midday trading on Monday.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

'Guy Ritchie's The Covenant' filled with plenty of action, tension
Woman, 21, faces burglary, larceny charges two days after animal abuse arrest
Adoptable dog Bruno ‘the love bug’ needs a good home
Sadie, sweet older dog with cute bark, needs a good home
Port St. Lucie says mutual decision to scale back Treasure Coast PrideFest

Latest News

Sebastian man sentenced to life in prison for killing his fiancée
One person was taken to the hospital Monday after a small plane made a crash landing on the...
Banyan Golf Club plane crash chopper video
Plane crash-lands at Banyan Golf Club near Wellington; person hospitalized
Stuart Middle School student photographed while going to bathroom