FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 24, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Get ready with your raincoat, because it will become stormy this Monday afternoon.

An area of moisture is surging in from the Gulf waters and there is a stalled front over Florida and near our area which is keeping the weather pattern unstable this week.

The coverage of storms will be scattered to widespread this Monday afternoon.

Storms will produce heavy downpours that could lead to some flooding in localized areas. There is a risk of strong to severe storms that may develop in isolated spots.

Gusty winds and an isolated funnel cloud or tornado cannot be ruled out, along with frequent lightning.

Monday’s high temperatures will be in the low 80s.

The chance of rain remains high through mid-week, so Tuesday will be another wet and stormy day. Showers are possible as early as the morning hours on Tuesday, then another round of storms later Tuesday afternoon.

Spotty showers and storms are possible through the end of the week.

FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 24, 2023
