Plane crash lands at Banyan Golf Club near Wellington, person hospitalized

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
One person was taken to the hospital Monday after a small plane made a crash landing on the course at Banyan Golf Club near Wellington.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a single-engine aircraft smashed into a group of palm trees in a sandy area just off the fairway.

WATCH: Video of golf course plane crash

A spokesperson for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said emergency crews responded to the course, located at 1393 Lyons Road, around 10:30 a.m.

The pilot had gotten out of the plane after it crashed and was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

