Sebastian man sentenced to life in prison for killing his fiancée

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Sebastian handyman has avoided the death penalty for the killing of his fiancée back in 2021.

Michael Despres was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole Monday morning as part of a plea deal.

He told detectives he planned to kill Jeanine Bishop days before he strangled her, eventually leaving her body in a pickup truck outside of a Wal-Mart in Sebastian.

Despres walked into the store and told a manager of an “emergency involving his fiancée in the parking lot.”

RELATED: Man confesses to killing 67-year-old fiancée, leaving body inside truck at Sebastian Walmart, police say

In the arrest report, it was learned that after the killing, Despres placed bishop’s body on a bed in the home’s master bedroom, and slept in the same bed before moving her body the next day.

“The next of kin was very clear that they did not want to see a trial in this case,” Brian Workman, assistant state attorney, said. “They wanted swift justice, they didn’t want this to be dragged out.”

Before the sentencing, Despres’ family members said he had suffered a head injury that may have contributed to his behavior.

Loved ones for the victim said outside the courtroom they didn’t choose to say anything as it wouldn’t have changed the outcome.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

'Guy Ritchie's The Covenant' filled with plenty of action, tension
Woman, 21, faces burglary, larceny charges two days after animal abuse arrest
Adoptable dog Bruno ‘the love bug’ needs a good home
Sadie, sweet older dog with cute bark, needs a good home
Port St. Lucie says mutual decision to scale back Treasure Coast PrideFest

Latest News

FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic...
Disney starts 2nd round of layoffs across parks, ESPN
One person was taken to the hospital Monday after a small plane made a crash landing on the...
Banyan Golf Club plane crash chopper video
Plane crash-lands at Banyan Golf Club near Wellington; person hospitalized
Stuart Middle School student photographed while going to bathroom