Stuart Middle School student photographed while going to bathroom

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a school district official said a student at Stuart Middle School had his photo taken while he was going to the bathroom.

A mother emailed WPTV on Sunday, saying her son was unknowingly photographed while he was using a urinal.

The photo was then posted on the social media app Snapchat, according to the boy's mother.

Jennifer DeShazo, the director of public information and community relations for the Martin County School District, confirmed the incident, saying the administrative team at Stuart Middle School was made aware of the situation late in the school day this past Friday.

"As what was relayed to the school is something that would necessitate law enforcement involvement, I can also confirm that the Martin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation," DeShazo said in a written statement to WPTV.

DeShazo added that officials at Stuart Middle School, which is located at 575 Southeast Georgia Avenue, are also looking into the allegations.

The boy's mother told WPTV in an email she was alerted to the incident at 5:12 p.m. on Friday.

