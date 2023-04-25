FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 25, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Tuesday will be another stormy day with the threat of isolated severe storms this afternoon through tonight.

The worst of the weather will spark in the afternoon and evening hours but could last through tonight.

Once again, there is a marginal risk for severe storms from the Treasure Coast to the Palm Beaches. Isolated severe storms could produce damaging winds gusts of 45 mph or higher, hail, lots of lightning, and localized flooding. Waterspouts and an isolated tornado are possible.

The stormy pattern remains as plenty of moisture and an unstable atmosphere remains through the rest of the week.

Also, high temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s for the next two days, then the upper 80s starting at the end of the week.

A front is forecast to pass through later Sunday which will help to lower rain chances and bring back drier air behind the front by early next week.

