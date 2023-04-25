Get Savvy in :60 - Hurricane preparation tips, what you need to do before the storm
One of the most dangerous parts of a storm is being unprepared. Review your policy before a storm starts brewing. Do you have sufficient coverage? Have you done any recent upgrades to your home? Remember, homeowner’s insurance does NOT include flood coverage.
Here are a few more tips:
- Taking a photo or video inventory of your home will make the claim process easier after a storm rolls through.
- Check your hurricane shutters to make sure you have all the proper equipment for installation.
- Remember to take care of yourself as well as your home. Buy non-perishables, water, and fill up your propane tanks now.
- Don’t wait until the last minute when supplies may be running short.
