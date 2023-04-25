Get Savvy in :60 - Hurricane preparation tips, what you need to do before the storm

By Megan Hayes
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
One of the most dangerous parts of a storm is being unprepared. Review your policy before a storm starts brewing. Do you have sufficient coverage?  Have you done any recent upgrades to your home? Remember, homeowner’s insurance does NOT include flood coverage.

Here are a few more tips:

  • Taking a photo or video inventory of your home will make the claim process easier after a storm rolls through.
  • Check your hurricane shutters to make sure you have all the proper equipment for installation.
  • Remember to take care of yourself as well as your home.  Buy non-perishables, water, and fill up your propane tanks now.
  • Don’t wait until the last minute when supplies may be running short.

For more information, visit EdisonInsurance.com.

