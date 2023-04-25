Get Savvy in :60 - Hurricane preparation tips, what you need to do before the storm

One of the most dangerous parts of a storm is being unprepared. Review your policy before a storm starts brewing. Do you have sufficient coverage? Have you done any recent upgrades to your home? Remember, homeowner’s insurance does NOT include flood coverage.

Here are a few more tips:

Taking a photo or video inventory of your home will make the claim process easier after a storm rolls through.

Check your hurricane shutters to make sure you have all the proper equipment for installation.

Remember to take care of yourself as well as your home. Buy non-perishables, water, and fill up your propane tanks now.

Don’t wait until the last minute when supplies may be running short.

