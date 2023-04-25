Liquor store robber brandishes shotgun during Palm Springs heist

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Police in Palm Springs are looking for a man who brandished a shotgun while robbing a liquor store earlier this month.

The robbery occurred April 9 at about 11:30 p.m. at the El Rey Liquor Store located at 4053 Lake Worth Road.

Surveillance video showed the crook enter in the store and pointing the long gun at the employee.

Police said the robber demanded the clerk give him the cash drawer.

The store worker then placed the cash drawer on the counter and the thief left the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators said video surveillance revealed the robber was last seen on foot around the area of 3803 Beverly Drive.

A short time later, the cash drawer was located at Lakewood Gardens Park, located at 4000 Lakewood Road.

Police said the crook was wearing a red beanie, a gray button-up dress shirt with matching pants, a black coat and black and copper Nike foam composite sneakers.

Anyone who has information on this case or can help identify this robber is urged to call the Palm Spring Police Department at (561) 584-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could lead to a reward of up to $3,000.

