Michael Maine named acting superintendent of Martin County schools

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Martin County School Board unanimously named Michael Maine acting superintendent during a special meeting held Tuesday.

Maine was selected last month by the school board to take over for outgoing Superintendent John Millay, who is set to leave at the end of the school year.

The school district said Maine will continue to work alongside Millay and begin serving as acting superintendent immediately. He will then assume the permanent role on June 1 at the conclusion of Millay's contract.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to be presented with this opportunity to serve as superintendent of the Martin County School District," Maine said in a written statement. "I look forward to building upon the foundation that has been established under Dr. Millay's leadership and ensuring our District's focus remains on what matters most – cultivating the genius in every child and empowering our employees to help students achieve success. Our schools remain the heartbeat of our community. I look forward to working hand in hand with our families, employees and community members to ensure that all play a role in giving our students the very best."

Maine began his career with the Martin County School District as the executive director of Principles & Professional Standards in 2021 before being promoted to deputy superintendent in 2022. Prior to his arrival in Martin County, he spent many years as an educator and administrator in the Hernando County School District.

Maine will be paid a base salary of $235,000.

