New proposed Wellington development expected to boost equestrian growth

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 600-acre luxury development planned for Wellington is also going to expand equestrian sports, and experts on the matter said it could make the area the top equestrian destination in the country or even the world.

The project is the brainchild of developer Mike Bellissimo of Wellington Lifestyle Partners (WPL), who have joined with two celebrity stars: Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake.

In addition to putting in single-family custom homes and condos, shopping, offices and dining, the proposed plan, is expected to significantly expand the Wellington International equestrian showgrounds in the village.

Harry Knopp is the owner of Ida Development, which provides equestrian services throughout the area, including building high-end facilities for equestrian farms.

He said the new project will undoubtedly grow both the equestrian community in Wellington and throughout all of Florida.

Knopp said last summer, his business played a big part in Wellington International showground's initial expansion. He said already he's been seeing growth in the equestrian community in wake of that, but said this new project will grow it even more.

RELATED: Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake team up for new luxury development in Wellington

“It draws the top equestrians from around the world to really come here, and we’re seeing more and more people sell their places in California or Oregon and Washington, and they’re making their base here," said Knopp. "So, they’re staying here for seven months of the year and then maybe leaving for the summer. But part of this expansion is to make this season longer in Wellington."

Knopp also said the new expansion will combine show jumping and dressage into one facility, which he said will transform the grounds into one of, if not the top, show jumping facilities in the world. He said that will draw the world's top trainers and riders not just to Wellington, but to all of Florida, creating economic and equestrian growth.

"As people move here, they come here to train, then they’re buying property, building farms, covered arenas, and quite frankly its happening all over the state," said Knopp. "There’s been other venues, the world equestrian center in Ocala, so Florida is becoming the mecca of the top dressage and show jumping in the world."

Some in the community told WPTV they have fears that with all the people coming down, especially those with significant money, it could push out the people with just one or two horses. Knopp said he has full confidence the developer of this project will look at all impacts.

WPTV's Kate Hussey reached out to Bellissimo but hasn't yet heard back.

Wellington International also released this statement to WPTV, reading in full:

"We are encouraged by the plans that Wellington Lifestyle Partners (WPL) has released for the luxury residential community, The Wellington, as well as the additional amenities at The Shoppes and Cypress Golf Course. The Global Equestrian Group and Wellington International are looking forward to continuing to develop a world-class equestrian competition venue that will remain the staple of this dynamic and growing community for years to come, alongside WPL and their new partners."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Plane crash-lands at Banyan Golf Club near Wellington; person hospitalized
Severe, erratic weather impacting Treasure Coast farmer
Stuart Middle School student photographed while going to bathroom
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe

Latest News

Drag queens, LGBTQ+ advocates flood Tallahassee streets in protest
Pahokee High football star faces third-degree felony charge
Navy veteran goes viral after comparing Martin County's book ban to facism
Tiger, Timberlake team up for new luxury Wellington development