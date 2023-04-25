Teen arrested after man found dead with gunshot wound to head

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 16-year-old boy is in custody after a man was found shot to death earlier this month near West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they found the victim inside a Chevrolet Tahoe at a clubhouse parking lot at the Meadowbrook mobile home park, located at 1531 Drexel Road, on April 1.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was sitting in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to the head and multiple 9mm spent cartridge cases inside the vehicle.

A witness told investigators that the Tahoe had been parked at the clubhouse since the day before at about noon. The witness told detectives that they heard two gunshots, saw a man exit the vehicle and run toward a two-door pickup truck that was parked nearby. The truck then fled the parking lot and left the mobile home community.

According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators later learned that the female driver of the pickup truck had two sons, one who was 16 years old.

Detectives said they learned that the victim and the 16-year-old communicated several times before March 31.

When investigators spoke with the 16-year-old on April 3, they said he had bruises on his face underneath his eyes and across the bridge to his nose.

At his home, detectives said they found several firearm parts, suspected cocaine and black jean shorts with what appeared to be a blood-like substance on them.

The affidavit said the investigation revealed the suspect's phone was used near the fatal shooting just prior to and during the incident.

Investigators have not revealed a motive for the shooting.

The 16-year-old was arrested Monday and faces a murder charge. He is being held without bond at the main Palm Beach County jail.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
'Guy Ritchie's The Covenant' filled with plenty of action, tension
Severe, erratic weather impacting Treasure Coast farmer
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
Plane crash-lands at Banyan Golf Club near Wellington; person hospitalized

Latest News

Killer clown suspect Sheila Keen-Warren pleads guilty
Get Savvy in :60 - Hurricane preparation tips, what you need to do before the storm
Get Savvy in :60 - Hurricane preparation tips, what you need to do before the storm
Barbie releases new doll with Down syndrome
Caribbean singer Harry Belafonte performs during an appearance at a benefit for the U.S. civil...
Harry Belafonte, civil rights activist and 'Banana Boat Song' singer, dies at 96