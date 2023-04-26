2 affordable housing projects approved in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County leaders announced Wednesday that funding for two affordable housing projects, one in West Palm Beach and the other in Pahokee, was approved this month.

Commissioners at an April 18 board meeting signed off on $26 million in multifamily housing revenue bonds for the projects.

The county said one of the projects, Coleman Park Renaissance, will be located on scattered sites in the city of West Palm Beach and consist of 43 newly-constructed affordable units. All of the homes will be rented to individuals and families with household incomes that do not exceed 60% of the area median income — $55,200 for a family of four.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Priced Out of Paradise

The total cost of this project is $19 million and is expected to include $12 million of Housing Finance Authority multifamily housing revenue bonds. The county said the borrower is CP Renaissance, LLC, and the developer is Neighborhood Renaissance, Inc.

"Coleman Park is a legacy neighborhood and this mixed-use project will serve the community's housing needs as well as provide goods and services currently not available within close proximity," Commissioner Mack Bernard said in a statement. "I am excited to see the continued revitalization of this area and the changes that will serve current as well as future residents."

Project in Pahokee

The second project, Everglades Townhomes, will be located in the Pahokee and consist of 60 units of multifamily rental housing.

It is expected to receive low-income tax credits, which will require 100% of the units to be rented to individuals and families whose average household incomes do not exceed 60% of the area's median income.

The county said the total project cost is $19 million and includes $14 million of Housing Finance Authority multifamily housing revenue bonds. The borrower is Everglades Townhomes LP and the developer is Oikos Development Corporation.

County officials said both projects will remain affordable for a period of 50 years.

"The approval of 100 affordable housing units, including 60 in Pahokee, reflects our shared commitment to addressing the housing needs within our community," Commissioner Sara Baxter said in a written statement. "I am proud of the Board's decision and remain dedicated to backing these essential projects that increase housing accessibility for our residents. Collaborative efforts like these are key to fostering a thriving Palm Beach County."

The county has not mentioned when construction will begin on the projects.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Drag performers protest Florida bill that keeps kids from attending drag shows
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Tiger, Timberlake team up for new luxury Wellington development
Port St. Lucie man sentenced to life in prison after impregnating girl, 15

Latest News

2 workers found dead, another hospitalized after fumigating furniture warehouse
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Boca Raton woman sentenced to 18 months for FBI threats
Disney sues DeSantis, accusing Florida governor of 'targeted campaign'
LA Fitness sues The Square owner for plans to open rival gym