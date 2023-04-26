Boca Raton woman sentenced to 18 months for FBI threats

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A federal judge in West Palm Beach on Wednesday sentenced a 61-year-old Boca Raton woman to 18 months in prison for threatening to shoot FBI agents in videos that she posted on social media. A jury found Suzanne Ellen Kaye guilty in June 2022.

The investigation of Kaye began 10 days after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The FBI said they received an online tip that Kaye may have been at the Capitol or knew of others who were there during the riot.

That tip was referred to the FBI office in West Palm Beach for further investigation.

Agents then contacted Kaye by phone Jan. 28, 2021, and informed her that the FBI was interested in interviewing her about traveling to Washington, D.C.

Kaye asked the agents if they had proof that she traveled to Washington, D.C., according to an affidavit.

Prosecutors said she denied traveling to Washington but claimed she was aware of individuals who did travel there. The FBI said she agreed to speak with the FBI and gave them her address.

Then on Jan. 31, 2021, Kaye was accused of posting three videos on social media, including one on her Facebook page titled "ANGRY Patriot Hippie" captioned, "F--- the FBI!!"

The Department of Justice said in each publicly available video, Kaye informed her audience that the FBI wanted to question her about her visit to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6., 2021.

Prosecutors said Kaye announced on video that she would "shoot their [expletive] a--" if FBI agents showed up at her house.

The FBI learned about Kaye's social media postings on Feb. 8, 2021, when they received a second online tip with one of the videos. Agents arrested Kaye at her home on Feb. 17, 2021.

Federal authorities continue to seek help from the public in identifying individuals who made unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

More than 1,000 people have been charged in the Capitol riot, including more than 100 from Florida, according to a National Public Radio database.

