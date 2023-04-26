Couple arrested after drugs found at residence near school

A couple in Indian River County are facing charges related to the sale and trafficking of narcotics at a home near a school.

The Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook a photo of the residence with a sign that read: Drug house closed for business.

Robert W. King, 55, and Nicole Ladouceur, 37, were arrested Saturday in the 1700 block of 40th Avenue, which is near Rosewood Magnet School and Vero Beach Little League baseball fields.

They were taken to the Indian River County Jail in Vero Beach.

Special investigations detectives learned of a couple selling fentanyl and methamphetamine from their residence.

Members of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team along with detectives from the IRCSO Special Investigations Section and Vero Beach Police Department executed the search warrant at the couple’s home.

Detectives found trafficking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with other items of drug paraphernalia. A firearm was also recovered, which had the serial numbers removed.

Kings' charges were trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of ecstasy, possession of suboxone, possession of firearm by convicted felon, user or possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of new legend drug without a prescription.

In his first appearance Sunday before 19th Judicial Circuit Judge Robert Meadows, bonds were set at $750,00 and an arraignment was scheduled for 8:45 a.m. June 1.

Ladouceur's charges were sale, delivery or possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl within 1,0000 feet of a school and possession of fentanyl. Her bond was $260,000 with the same next court date.

