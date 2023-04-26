Expert: 'Critical' to check property insurance as hurricane season nears

As Florida approaches the start of hurricane season on June 1, insurance experts said there are some things homeowners should be checking.

"It’s critical to check on that property insurance right now," Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana said.

He said the first thing to check is the deductibles on your policy.

"Don't be surprised when you see that high hurricane deductible when the claim time comes," Norberg said.

The insurance industry in Florida has been battered in recent years by hurricanes in different parts of the state and some companies have failed, while others are raising rates or dropping customers.

The result has led many homeowners to state-backed Citizens Insurance.

Norberg said many homeowners should contact their agents about possibly adjusting the replacement costs of their homes on policies.

"Sometimes that can be a savings, as well if the company has overstated your replacement costs," Norberg said.

It's also very important to try and keep a copy of your policy handy and safe.

"I think one of the biggest tips is to find that insurance policy, take a picture of it and put it on a phone, so you don't have to find it," Norberg said.

