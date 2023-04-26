Filmmakers angry after Palm Beach International Film Festival cancels screenings

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One of the many movies that were supposed to be screened at the Palm Beach International Film Festival, was Shara Ashley Zeiger’s silent movie, “I Moustache You.”

“Like a play on ‘I must ask you a question.' But I mustache you, with the curlies,” said Zeiger as she pointed to where a mustache would be.

Zeiger flew her family down from New York, hoping her parents and friends in Delray Beach could be part of the festival.

And then she got the news this weekend.

“They canceled everything,” said the filmmaker. “It just really doesn’t feel good. I mean we spent all this money to come down here. We had to get a plane, we had to rent a car.”

“There’s some pretty upset people right now who are here right now and don’t have a screening venue for in some cases, their world premieres,” Zeiger said.

Palm Beach County Film and TV Commissioner Michelle Hillery, who points out her public organization is not connected to the Palm Beach International Film Festival.

She’s helped a couple of filmmakers, who feel cheated by the cancelation of so many events get private screenings at a Lake Worth mom and pop theater.

But the Palm Beach International Film Festival, according to its website, is now virtual, with no local screenings.

“It’s unfortunate we have to talk about our industry in this negative way for an industry that has such a positive impact in our community,” added Hillery.

A letter to filmmakers from festival director Kevin Mills blamed a lack of a theaters to screen movies in person.

Zeiger’s movie is being screened at other festivals this week but not in Palm Beach County.

“I had two other film festivals I could have gone to,” said Zeiger. “But I chose to come here this week and so money has been spent and there are things I can’t get back, you know, that’s what it is.”

Contact 5 tried to reach Palm Beach International Film Festival organizer Kevin Mills, but when WPTV called the number for the festival, a man answering said Mills is no longer with the organization and the organization has no comment.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Drag performers protest Florida bill that keeps kids from attending drag shows
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Tiger, Timberlake team up for new luxury Wellington development
Port St. Lucie man sentenced to life in prison after impregnating girl, 15

Latest News

Port St. Lucie police warn homeowners of working with unlicensed contractors
Animal sanctuary in Fort Pierce damaged by strong winds during Tuesday's storms
I-95 southbound back open in West Palm Beach after crash
Expert: 'Critical' to check property insurance as hurricane season nears