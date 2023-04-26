FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 26, 2023

It will remain dry on Wednesday until isolated showers or storms develop early this afternoon close to the coast.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - It will remain dry on Wednesday until isolated showers or storms develop early this afternoon close to the coast.

The main event when it comes to scattered storms will be during the evening and night hours.

Specifically from 6 p.m. to about 9 p.m., that’s when there can be scattered severe storms. The highest threat impacts from these storms are gusty winds, hail, and flooding. An isolated tornado is possible.

Forecast highs Wednesday afternoon in the mid 80s. Then it will be a bit drier for Thursday as storm chances decrease, but isolated inland storms are still possible. Highs will get to the upper 80s starting on Thursday.

More stormy weather returns Friday and lasts through the weekend, but a couple of fronts arrive late Sunday, then again on Monday. Behind the front, there is much drier air headed our way for next week.

It will be hot and humid Friday and Saturday with highs near or at 90 degrees. Then not so hot weather for early next week behind the front.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Drag performers protest Florida bill that keeps kids from attending drag shows
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Tiger, Timberlake team up for new luxury Wellington development
Port St. Lucie man sentenced to life in prison after impregnating girl, 15

Latest News

Temperatures have cooled to the upper 60s following Tuesday night’s storms. Skies have cleared...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 26, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 25, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 25, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 25, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 25, 2023
Get ready with your raincoat, because it will become stormy this Monday afternoon.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 24, 2023