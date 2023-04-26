I-95 southbound closed in West Palm Beach near Southern Boulevard

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A crash on Interstate 95 closed all southbound lanes near the Southern Boulevard exit in West Palm Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck occurred just after 5 p.m.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.

The crash is causing major delays back to the 45th Street exit.

Stay with NewsChannel 5 and WPTV.com for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Drag performers protest Florida bill that keeps kids from attending drag shows
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Tiger, Timberlake team up for new luxury Wellington development
Port St. Lucie man sentenced to life in prison after impregnating girl, 15

Latest News

Expert: 'Critical' to check property insurance as hurricane season nears
Florida among worst in the nation for average teacher salary
Hurricane preparedness: Knowing your hurricane, flood evacuation zones
2 affordable housing projects approved in Palm Beach County