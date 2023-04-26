I-95 southbound closed in West Palm Beach near Southern Boulevard
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
A crash on Interstate 95 closed all southbound lanes near the Southern Boulevard exit in West Palm Beach on Wednesday afternoon.
The wreck occurred just after 5 p.m.
It's unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.
The crash is causing major delays back to the 45th Street exit.
