I-95 southbound closed in West Palm Beach near Southern Boulevard

A crash on Interstate 95 closed all southbound lanes near the Southern Boulevard exit in West Palm Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck occurred just after 5 p.m.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.

The crash is causing major delays back to the 45th Street exit.

Updated: Multi-vehicle crash in Palm Beach County on I-95 South, at Exit 68: US-98/Southern Blvd. All lanes blocked. Last updated at 05:58 PM. https://t.co/akopVbhAdB — FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) April 26, 2023

