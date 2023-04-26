John Stamos says he once tried to get the Olsen twins fired from ‘Full House’

FILE - John Stamos appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2018.
FILE - John Stamos appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2018.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It appears the “Full House” crew didn’t always have such a tight bond.

John Stamos revealed he once tried to get Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen fired from the sitcom.

In a recent episode of the “Good Guys” podcast, the actor – who played Uncle Jesse – said he wanted the twins recast during the early days of the show.

They shared the role of Michelle Tanner, the youngest member of the “Full House” family.

While filming the pilot, Stamos said the 11-month-old twins wouldn’t stop screaming.

He couldn’t deal with it, and he convinced the show to get rid of them.

The replacement actors weren’t up to par, so the Olsen twins were brought back.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Drag performers protest Florida bill that keeps kids from attending drag shows
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Tiger, Timberlake team up for new luxury Wellington development
Port St. Lucie man sentenced to life in prison after impregnating girl, 15

Latest News

President Biden says he "took a hard look" at his own age when making the decision to run for...
Biden bats away questions about age, polls; launches 2024 ad
The transgender lawmaker was silenced in the Montana House for comments against a bill to ban...
Montana transgender lawmaker barred by GOP from 2023 session
President Biden says he "took a hard look" at his own age when making the decision to run for...
Biden on 2024: 'Took a hard look' at his own age
KeShawn Belcher, 21, is being held without bond at the Jackson County Detention Center.
Substitute teacher asked middle schoolers to ‘cuddle,’ add him on Snapchat, police say
Hurricane preparedness: Knowing your hurricane, flood evacuation zones