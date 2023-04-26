Sweet Corn Fiesta this Sunday at South Florida Fairgrounds

If you ask a corn farmer around these parts, they would claim that Palm Beach County is the "Fresh Sweet Corn Capital of the World."

Ask farmers in Iowa or Illinois, they might disagree.

However, there are more than 37,000 acres of sweet corn grown across the state of Florida, and of that, 27,000 acres are harvested in Palm Beach County.

Ann Holt is the founder of the Sweet Corn Fiesta happening, she said, because of that Palm Beach County output and because, "We have a fall crop and a spring crop" that the county has to truly be the "Fresh Sweet Corn Capital of the World."

To celebrate the harvest, the 23rd annual Sweet Corn Fiesta is on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Florida Fairground's Yesteryear Village. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for kids 5 and younger.

Events include a green market, kids zone, rides, and corn eating competitions, which includes the National Sweet Corn Eating Championship

Corn eating goes wrong on WPTV:

Scripps Only Content 2023