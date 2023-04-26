Woman riding bicycle critically injured in crash with vehicle
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A woman riding a bicycle was critically injured in crash with a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.
At 4:25 p.m., the police department responded to Southeast Port St Lucie Boulevard and Southeast Airoso Boulevard, the agency posted on Facebook.
The woman riding a bicycle was leaving the Lakeside Center Plaza when she collided with a vehicle traveling westbound on Port St. Lucie Boulevard.
The bicyclist was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
